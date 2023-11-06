Abu Dhabi – The net profits attributable to the owners of Alpha Dhabi Holding hit AED 9.75 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, up from AED 6.79 billion during the same period in 2022.

Revenues reached AED 32.41 billion in 9M-23, an annual hike of 22% from AED 26.62 billion, according to the interim consolidated financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) attributable to the equityholders increased by 43% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 0.97 in January-September 2023 from AED 0.68.

Total assets reached AED 133.55 billion in 9M-23, versus AED 131.02 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Financials for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the UAE company witnessed YoY higher net profits attributable to the shareholders at AED 877.66 million, compared to AED 454.68 million.

The revenues jumped to AED 10.27 billion in Q3-23 from AED 9.50 billion in Q3-22, while the EPS grew to AED 0.08 from AED 0.05.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding, commented: “As we navigate the remainder of the year, our focus is on harnessing the significant momentum we have built and strategically driving further growth while seizing exciting investment opportunities.”

“Our strategy revolves around expanding our portfolio through acquisitions and geographic diversification, with the overarching goal of extending our global footprint within the investment landscape,” Al Ameri continued.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, the ADX-listed firm achieved net profits valued at AED 10.33 billion, a 30% surge from AED 7.89 billion in H1-22.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

