The board of directors of Alpha Dhabi Holding, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company, will recommend "not to distribute any dividends" for 2021, according to a disclosure.

The decision was reached during a meeting on Tuesday morning, ahead of the shareholders' assembly general meeting that will take place on April 14, the company told the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The investment holding company started trading on ADX only less than a year ago.

It had previously reported a net profit of 5.1 billion dirhams ($1.38 billion) for 2021, up from 217 million dirhams in 2020. Total revenue also increased from 3.8 billion dirhams to 18.8 billion dirhams during the same period.

Earnings per share for 2021 stood at AED 0.45, compared to AED 0.90 a year earlier.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

