Riyadh – The board of Almunajem Foods Company has announced cash dividends distribution worth SAR 75 million for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The company will disburse SAR 1.25 per share, representing 12.50% of the share nominal value, for 60 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on 31 July and 14 August, respectively.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, Almunajem Foods achieved net profits of SAR 97.90 million, higher by 231.86% than SAR 29.50 million in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the revenues amounted to SAR 788 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual surge of 25.45% from SAR 628.10 million.

