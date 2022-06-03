Riyadh – The shareholders of Almunajem Foods Company have given their green light to a cash dividend distribution of SAR 120 million for 2021.

Almunajem Foods will pay out a dividend of SAR 2 per share, representing 20% of the share’s nominal value, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The shareholders granted their approval for the 2021 cash dividends during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that was held on Wednesday, 1 June.

It is worth noting that last March, the company’s board recommended the cash dividends distribution for 60 million eligible shares.

Last year, the Saudi listed firm reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 166.10 million, lower by 27.68% than SAR 229.70 million in 2020.

