Riyadh – Almunajem Foods Company has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 97.90 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual hike of 231.86% from SAR 29.50 million.

During the January-March period in 2022, the revenues soared by 25.45%, reaching SAR 788 million, compared to SAR 628.10 million during the same three months a year earlier, according to the interim financials for the period ended 31 March 2022.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.63 in the first three months of 2022 from SAR 0.49 in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the company’s revenues in Q1-22 rose by 15.96% from SAR 679.50 million in Q4-21, while the net profits widened by 112.82% from SAR 46 million.

In 2021, Almunajem Foods reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 166.10 million, down 27.68% from SAR 229.70 million in 2020.

