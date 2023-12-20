Riyadh – Almarai Company announced the board’s proposal to pay cash dividends to shareholders amounting to SAR 1 billion for 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

The Saudi firm will grant a dividend of SAR 1 per share, equivalent to 10% of the share nominal value, for 1 billion eligible shareholders.

The board members recommended the annual cash dividends during their meeting on 19 December 2023.

Meanwhile, the distribution date will be announced at a later time.

In the first nine months (9M) 2023, Almarai posted 19.55% higher net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 1.67 billion, compared to SAR 1.40 billion in 9M-22.

Revenues increased by 5.57% to SAR 14.65 billion in 9M-23 from SAR 13.88 billion a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 1.71 from SAR 1.43.

