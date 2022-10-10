Riyadh – Almarai Company has reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 1.40 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, an annual surge of 9.94% from SAR 1.27 billion.

The Saudi listed firm generated SAR 13.88 billion in revenue during January-September 2022, a 19.76% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 11.59 billion, according to the consolidated interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 1.43 in 9M-22 from SAR 1.30 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the company’s net profits after Zakat and tax reached SAR 463.17 million, higher by 13.22% than SAR 409.08 million in Q3-21.

Furthermore, the revenues surged by 20.99% YoY to SAR 4.76 billion in Q3-22 from SAR 3.94 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-22 net profits after Zakat and tax declined by 10.99% from SAR 520.36 million in Q2-22, while the revenues went up by 3.44% from SAR 4.61 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Almarai logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 940.81 million, a growth of 8.40% from SAR 867.92 million in H1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).