Riyadh – Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company’s net profit before Zakat increased by 12.53% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2022 to SAR 10.11 million, compared to SAR 8.98 million.

Profit per share amounted to SAR 0.07 in H1-22, compared to EGP 0.06 in H1-21, according to a stock exchange statement on Sunday.

In the meantime, net written premiums (NWPs) soared by 17.44% YoY during the January-June period in 2022 to SAR 271.36 million, compared to SAR 231.07 million.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the Tadawul-listed insurer logged SAR 6.91 million in its net profit before Zakat, up 75.98% when compared to SAR 3.93 million in Q2-20.

NWPs stood at SAR 135.64 million in Q2-22, a yearly rise of 13.12% from SAR 119.90 million.

In Q1-22, Allianz Saudi Fransi registered net profits before Zakat worth SAR 3.19 million, an annual drop of 32.72% from SAR 4.74 million.

