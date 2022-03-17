Riyadh – Alinma Tokio Marine Company has incurred net losses before Zakat worth SAR 11.18 million last year, a jump of 672.58% from SAR 1.44 million in 2020.

The loss per share increased from SAR 0.19 in 2020 to SAR 0.48 in 2021, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

The company witnessed a hike of 27.60% in net written premiums (NWP) to SAR 158.81 million last year from SAR 124.45 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Saudi listed firm reported losses in net incurred claims at SAR 72.23 million in 2021, higher by 9.38% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 66.03 million.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Alinma Tokio Marine recorded net losses before Zakat worth SAR 7.10 million, against net profits of SAR 3.66 million in 9M-20.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).