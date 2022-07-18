Riyadh – The board of Alinma Bank has announced a cash dividend distribution after Zakat worth SAR 0.45 per share, representing 4.50% of the share nominal value, for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The Saudi lender will disburse SAR 896.12 million for 1.99 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates for the cash dividends will be on 31 July and 14 August, respectively.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, Alinma Bank achieved net profits worth SAR 824.70 million, a surge of 28.49% from SAR 641.80 million in Q1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).