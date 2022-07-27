Riyadh – Alinma Bank has recorded net profits worth SAR 1.74 billion during the first half (H1) of 2022, higher by 29.40% than SAR 1.35 billion in H1-21.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 0.85 in H1-22 from SAR 0.68 in H1-21, according to the initial financials on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the clients' deposits reached SAR 130.37 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2022, up 3.57% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 125.87 billion.

In the January-June 2022 period, the assets surged by 12.54% to SAR 184.62 billion, compared to SAR 164.05 billion in the same period a year earlier.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the bank’s net profits jumped by 30.24% YoY to SAR 925.10 million from SAR 710.30 million

The Saudi lender’s board recently agreed to distribute cash dividends worth SAR 896.12 million for H1-22 on 14 August.

In Q1-22, the net profits of Alinma Bank increased by 28.49% to SAR 824.70 million, compared to SAR 641.80 million in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).