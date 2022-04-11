Cairo – Alexandria Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries posted an annual decrease of 25.24% in net profits after tax during the period from July 2021 to February 2022.

The company logged net profits after tax worth EGP 71.25 million in the first eight months (8M) of fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, compared to EGP 95.31 million during the same period in FY20/21, according to Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) disclosure on Sunday.

Moreover, total revenues stood at EGP 747.35 million in 8M-21/22, compared to EGP 787.70 million during the same period a year earlier.

During the period from July 2021 to January 2022, Alexandria Pharmaceuticals reported net profits after tax worth EGP 66.01 million, down 22.50% from EGP 85.15 million in 7M-20/21.

