Arab Finance: Alexandria National Company for Financial Investment (ANFI) registered a EGP 333,899 in net profits after tax during the first nine months of 2023, versus net loss after tax of EGP 3.438 million in the year-ago period, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 19th.

Established in 1996 and listed on EGX in 1998, ANFI provides investment banking services including investment advisory on mergers and acquisitions, initial public offering, and underwriting.

