Cairo – Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company logged net profits after tax worth EGP 1.93 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, an annual hike of 37.11% from EGP 1.41 billion.

Revenues surged by 15.41% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.76 billion in FY21/22, compared to EGP 2.39 billion, according to a recent bourse filing.

In the first 11 months (11M) of FY21/22, the company’s net profits amounted to EGP 1.70 billion, higher by 33.80% than EGP 1.27 billion during the July-May period of FY20/21.

Meanwhile, Alexandria Container reported revenues worth EGP 2.44 billion in the 11-month period which ended on May 2022, versus EGP 2.15 billion during the same period in the previous FY.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).