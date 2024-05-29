Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) reported a 28% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profits after tax during the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the audited financial indicators released on May 29th.

The company’s net profits rose to EGP 4.085 billion in the July-March period of this FY from EGP 3.193 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Likewise, sales climbed 23% YoY to EGP 4.184 billion from EGP 3.398 billion in the first nine months of last FY.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.

