Cairo – Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company’s board recommended a cash dividend distribution of EGP 1.36 per share for fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022.

The board noted that the proposal includes transferring EGP 11.40 million worth of capital gains to the capital reserve account, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

During FY21/22, which ended on 30 June 2022, the firm generated EGP 1.93 billion in net profit after tax, compared to EGP 1.41 billion in FY20/21.

Meanwhile in the first quarter (Q1) of FY22/23, Alexandria Container achieved net profits worth EGP 669.20 million, higher by 98.97% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 336.33 million.

The sales reached EGP 851.45 million in Q1-22/23, an annual hike of 58.35% from EGP 537.70 million.

