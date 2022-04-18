Riyadh – Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Company has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 62.40 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, up 58.37% from SAR 39.40 million in Q1-21.

The revenues settled at SAR 2.78 billion during the January-March period in 2022, an annual leap of 57.98% from SAR 1.75 billion, according to the interim financials for the period ended on 31 March 2022.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.83 from SAR 0.52 during the same period a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the company’s revenues in Q1-22 rose by 6.09% from SAR 2.62 billion in Q4-21, while the net profits soared by 15.34% from SAR 54.10 million.

In 2021, Aldrees reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 176.80 million, a 45.90% year-on-year (YoY) surge from SAR 121.10 million.

