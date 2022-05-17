Riyadh – Aldawaa Medical Services Company has reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 87.10 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual growth of 10.49% from SAR 78.83 million.

The company generated SAR 1.294 billion in revenue during the January-March 2022 period, higher by 7.03% than SAR 1.20 billion during the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse disclosure.

Moreover, earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.02 in Q1-22 from SAR 0.93 in Q1-21.

On a quarterly basis, the revenues in Q1-22 inched down by 0.27% from SAR 1.298 billion in Q4-21, while the net profits rose by 26.10% from SAR 69.07 million.

In 2021, the Saudi listed firm achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 239.14 million, a decline of 2.95% from SAR 246.43 million in 2020.

