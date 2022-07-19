Riyadh – Alandalus Property Company has announced the resignation of Hathal Saad Al Utaibi from his position as the company’s CEO.

Al Utaibi submitted his resignation, which will be effective as of 31 August 2022, due to personal circumstances, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The Saudi listed firm noted that it will disclose any further developments related to the appointment of a new or acting CEO in due course.

In the January-March 2022 period, Alandalus Property logged net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 19.79 million, an annual growth of 4.37% from SAR 18.96 million.

