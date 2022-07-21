Riyadh - The board of AlAhli REIT Fund (1) has approved to pay out cash dividends of SAR 48.12 million to the unitholders for the first half (H1) of 2022.

Based on 137.50 million existing units, the cash dividend distribution stands at SAR 0.35 per unit, representing 3.50% of the unit initial price and 3.30% of the net asset value as of 30 June 2022, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in February, the board of AlAhli REIT Fund (1) decided to distribute SAR 48.12 million cash dividends to the unitholders for the second six months (6M) of 2021.

