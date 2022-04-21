Dubai – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development has approved the cash dividend’s recommendation for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The company will pay out a cash dividend of AED 4 per share, representing 4% of the capital, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

It is worth noting that company’s board earlier proposed a cash dividend of 6% for 2021, which is currently approved by the OGM.

In 2021, the Al Ramz recorded net profits worth AED 54.52 million, against net losses of AED 10.87 million in the previous year.

Source: Mubasher

