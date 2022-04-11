UAE – Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development has been appointed as a liquidity provider for Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics (RAK Ceramics).

In accordance with regulatory requirements starting 11 April 2022, Al Ramz will trade RAK Ceramics' shares within defined parameters, according to a recent press release.

Al Ramz is a licensed market maker on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and Nasdaq Dubai.

The CEO of Al Ramz Capital, Karim Schoeib, said: "Al Ramz will aim to create healthy and consistent levels of trading, improving bid/ask spread and enhanced order book. The product has proven its efficacy in improving liquidity which reflects on the shareholder value and is an indicator of the issuer’s commitment to shareholders."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).