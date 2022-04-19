Riyadh-based brokerage Al Rajhi Capital has initiated coverage of Saudi food delivery app Jahez with a target price of 1,100 riyals ($293) per share.

The stock closed trading on Monday at 1,195 riyals, up 5.7%.

In a recent report, Al Rajhi Capital said Jahez benefitted significantly from the pandemic, which introduced a new behaviour of online food consumption in KSA.

As a result, the company’s revenues grew nearly three times y-o-y in 2020 and again 2.7x y-o-y in 2021, the growth coming from an increase in market size as well as increasing market share. The company gained market share from 13% in 2019 to c.30% in 2021 mainly through lower take rates than its competitors and expanding the network of merchants and supported by increased delivery partners.

The company has given average revenue growth guidance of 45-55% between 2021 and 2023. "We believe two factors determine the future course for the company: a) extent of penetration of online food delivery- as a consumption behaviour b) intensity of competition."

The stock trades at 101x 2021 earnings and 64x 2022e earnings and hence would be sensitive to growth rates.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

