Riyadh – Al Jouf Cement Companylogged net profit after Zakat and tax worth SAR 7.75 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, an annual drop of 74% from SAR 29.82 million.

The firm generated revenues of SAR 172.43 million in January-September 2022, down 2.31% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 176.51 million, according to the interim income statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) decreased to SAR 0.07 in 9M-22 from SAR 0.27 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax reached SAR 5.93 million, higher by 43.52% than SAR 4.13 million in Q3-21. Revenues jumped by 35.09% YoY to SAR 74.14 million in Q3-22 from SAR 54.88 million.

On a quarterly basis, the company also turned profitable in Q3-22 against incurred net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 1.73 million in Q2-22.

Additionally, the Q3-22 revenues surged by 49.84% from SAR 49.47 million in Q2-22.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax of Al Jouf Cement plummeted by 92.92% YoY to SAR 1.81 million from SAR 25.68 million.

