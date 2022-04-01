Riyadh – Al Jouf Cement Company has suffered net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 150.97 million in 2021, a 53.20% year-on-year (YoY) increase from SAR 98.54 million.

The revenues declined by 10.11% to SAR 226.51 million in 2021 from SAR 252 million in 2020, according to the financial results on Thursday.

The loss per share stood at SAR 1.06 last year, higher than SAR 0.69 in 2020.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company witnessed an annual rise of 1.7% in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 31.23 million.

