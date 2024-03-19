Al Hammadi Holding logged a 17.87% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to SAR 303.33 million in 2023 from SAR 257.34 million.

Revenues grew 4.84% YoY to SAR 1.17 billion last year from SAR 1.12 billion, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 1.90 in 2023, up from SAR 1.61 in 2022.

Cash Dividends

Al Hammadi Holding’s board approved the distribution of SAR 56 million, or SAR 0.35, in cash dividends for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023.

The payment date is 4 April 2024 and the eligibility date is 25 March.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Al Hammadi Holding posted SAR 238.14 million in net profits after Zakat and tax, a 29.30% YoY surge from SAR 184.17 million.

