Abu Dhabi - The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Al Fujairah National Insurance Company has given its green light for cash dividends representing 10% of the capital for 2021.

The insurer will pay out a total cash dividend of AED 13.31million, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

It is worth noting that Al Fujairah registered net profits worth AED 16.70 million last year, lower than AED 36.93 million in 2020.

