Al Fanar for Contracting, Construction, Trade, Import, and Export Company (FNAR) reported a 25.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to the audited financial statement.

Net profits after tax amounted to EGP 2.468 million in Q1 2024, compared to EGP 1.967 million in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, revenues fell to EGP 15.817 million from EGP 22.785 million.

Al Fanar is an Egypt-based company, operating within general contracting, construction, trade, import, and export, in addition to, land reclamation and land division.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).