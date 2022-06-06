Cairo – Al Ezz Dekheila Steel - Alexandria generated EGP 1.19 billion in consolidated net profits after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual growth of nearly 16% from EGP 1.02 billion.

During the January-March period of 2022, the revenues leaped by around 46% to EGP 17.16 billion from EGP 11.71 billion in Q1-21, according to the financial results on Sunday.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 60.74 in Q1-22, higher than EGP 52.12 in Q1-21.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax amounted to EGP 1.08 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2022, a 26% year-on-year (YoY) hike from EGP 771.87 million.

EPS soared to EGP 55.77 in Q1-22 from EGP 39.56 in Q1-21.

The non-consolidated sales reached EGP 13.67 billion in Q1-22, up by about 55% YoY from EGP 8.84 billion.

It is worth noting that last year, Al Ezz Dekheila Steel registered consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 5.83 billion, against net losses of EGP 4.67 billion in 2020.

