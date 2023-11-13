Riyadh – Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) posted net profits of SAR 238.79 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, a jump of 23.36% compared to SAR 193.57 million in 9M-22.

The company’s revenues increased by 12.60% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 910.67 million in 9M-23, versus SAR 808.75 million, according to the interim financial results.

The listed entity achieved earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 4.78 in during the period from January to September 2023, compared to SAR 3.87 in 9M-22.

Income Statements for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the Saudi firm reported net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 62.93 million, a drop of 4.48% YoY from SAR 65.88 million.

The revenues climbed by 17.95% to SAR 303.99 million in Q3-23, compared to SAR 257.71 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits fell by 25.99% from SAR 85.04 million in Q2-23, while the revenues rose by 3.29% from SAR 294.31 million.

In the first half of 2023, Al Arabia's net profits after Zakat and tax reached SAR 175.86 million, while the revenues amounted to SAR 606.68 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

