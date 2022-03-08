Riyadh – Mubasher: The board of Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) has recommended a cash dividend of SAR 1.86 per share for 2021.

The company would pay SAR 92.50 million, representing 18.60% of the capital, for a total of 50 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Al Arabia will announce the eligibility and distribution dates at a later time.

It is noteworthy to mention that on 15 November 2021, the company started listing and trading its shares on the Saudi Exchange's (Tadawul) Main Market.

