The annual general assembly of Al Ansari Financial Services approved the board’s recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of 4 fils per share for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The DFM-listed company will pay out a dividend of AED 300 million, bringing the total amount of the full-year dividends to AED 600 million, according to a press release.

The approved cash dividend aligns with the dividend policy set out in the initial public offering (IPO) prospectus, in which Al Ansari Financial Services is committed to paying a total dividend amount of AED 600 million annually.

Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Financial Services, said: “The financial and operational performance delivered by Al Ansari Financial Services in 2023 demonstrates the strength of our business model.”

“The company is proud to report that its strategic growth initiatives and dedication to innovation have resulted in substantial achievements, delivering long-term value to our stakeholders,” Al Ansari continued.

He added: “Al Ansari Financial Services has managed to maintain its stability thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team and the continued support of our stakeholders.”

Al Ansari Financial Services recently unveiled a growth in money transfers from the UAE to Egypt.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).