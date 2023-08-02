Dubai – Ajman Bank achieved net profits after tax worth AED 102.22 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual leap from AED 74.92 million.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to AED 0.04, higher year-on-year (YoY) than AED 0.03, according to the financial statements.

Meanwhile, the lender posted a net operating income worth AED 421.26 million in H1-23, marking a YoY surge from AED 273.20 million.

The total assets hit AED 23.58 billion as of 30 June 2023, while the Islamic customers’ deposits reached AED 19.21 billion.

Income Statements for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the DFM-listed bank logged net profits amounting to AED 53.18 million, up from AED 41 million in Q2-22.

The net operating income increased to AED 189.69 million from AED 149.24 million, while the EPS climbed to AED 0.02 from AED 0.01.

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2023, Ajman Bank logged net profits valued at AED 49.15 million, versus AED 33.92 million in Q1-22.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).