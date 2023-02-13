Dubai – Ajman Bank witnessed net profits of AED 162.06 million in 2022, compared to AED 116.16 million in 2021, according to the income statements.

The net operating income stood at AED 654.50 million during the January-December 2022 period, down from AED 676.34 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached AED 0.07 in 2022, higher than AED 0.05 a year earlier.

Total assets amounted to AED 21.11 billion as of 31 December 2022, an annual plunge from AED 22.34 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the DFM-listed lender generated net profits worth AED 112.61 million, a leap from AED 90.13 million in the year-ago period.

The net operating income declined to AED 442.65 million in 9M-22 from AED 476.76 million in 9M-21, whereas the basic and diluted EPS increased to AED 0.05 from AED 0.04.

