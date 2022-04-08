Abu Dhabi – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) Agthia Group has approved a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 8.25% of the capital or 8.25 fils per share, for the second half (H2) of 2021.

Total dividends payout for 2021 amounted to AED 130.6 million, up 9.9% from AED 118.8 million in 2020, according to a press release on Thursday.

The Chairman of Agthia Group, Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, said: "Despite ongoing market volatility and challenging economic headwinds, we continued our disciplined and methodical execution which has led to our commercial growth, geographical expansion, and an increase in our human capital."

Meanwhile, the CEO of Agthia, Alan Smith, commented: "We have laid meaningful foundations in transitioning the company towards a more consumer product-based business, which we expect to deliver a significant impact on our performance over the next 12-month period."

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the net profits attributable to the shareholders of Agthia surged to AED 216.04 million, compared to AED 34.47 million in 2020.

