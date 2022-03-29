Mubasher: The Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) recorded a 38% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenues during the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)’s presidency last year, the CEO of Tadawul, Khalid Al Hussan, announced.

On Monday, 28 March, Bahrain Bourse hosted the 47th AFCM meeting, attended by CEOs of MENA-based stock exchanges, brokerage firms, custodians, and clearing houses.

It is worth noting that Bahrain Bourse is currently convening the AFCM annual conference, held under the title of "AFCM Annual Conference: Bahrain 2022’" on 29-30 March.

