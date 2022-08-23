Emirates Stallions Group (ESG) has acquired stakes in two Abu Dhabi-based interior design companies - a furniture producer and an interior design and engineering company – citing demand from global supply chain challenges.

The Abu Dhabi-listed company, which is a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) announced that it had acquired a 60% stake in furniture and joinery company Vision Furniture and a 45% stake in interior design and engineering services provider Decovision, for undisclosed sums.

Decovision’s projects have included the Presidential Palace, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, and Marriott’s The Edition, the company said in a statement to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ESG chairman Matar Suhail Ali Al Yabhouni Aldhaheri said: “Given the global supply challenges, domestic products are in higher demand than ever.

“We see a strategic market growth move with the acquisition of two leading brands, Decovision and Vision Factory, which will create a comprehensive quality solution for designs and furnishings that is inclusive and accessible to the local market.”

Emirates Stallions Group is active in 12 markets, operating in investment, construction and real estate, the company said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

