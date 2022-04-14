Riyadh – The board of Advance International Communication and Information Technology Company has approved to increase the company's capital by 25% via a bonus share distribution.

The company will raise its capital to SAR 25 million from SAR 20 million by granting one share for every four shares, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The capital will increase by capitalising SAR 5 million from the retained earnings account.

This step aims to support the company's financial position and future expansion needs and aspirations.

It is noteworthy to mention that on 6 January, the company started the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

