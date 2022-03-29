Abu Dhabi – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Abu Dhabi National Takaful Company (ADNTC) has approved a cash dividend distribution of 25 fils per share for 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at AED 25 million, representing 25% of the paid-up capital, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The last entitlement and ex-dividend dates are scheduled on 5 and 6 April 2022, respectively.

Moreover, the company will issue bonus shares totalling AED 5 million, equivalent to 5% of the capital.

