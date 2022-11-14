ADNOC Drilling’s profit grew to AED 188.8 million ($51.4 million) in the third quarter, up from AED 178.4 million on 2021.

The profit was higher than analysts’ mean profit estimates as compiled by data provider Refinitiv, which forecast AED 183.18 million.

EBITDA was slightly lower than forecast, at AED 299 million, with the forecast being AED 301.14 million.

The company, which is the drilling arm of Abu Dhabi state oil company ADNOC, reported quarterly revenue of AED 670, million, up by AED 100 million on last year.

Profit for the first nine months of 2022 was AED 568 million, up from AED 460 million last year, with revenue reaching AED 1.94 billion, up from AED 1.69 billion in 2021.

A statement from the company to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said revenue growth in the onshore sector for the nine-month period was driven by new rigs joining the fleet.

Nine-month revenue for offshore was broadly flat versus the previous year, the statement added.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com