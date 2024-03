ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has approved the Board of Director’s proposal to distribute a cash dividend of AED0.56 per share, translating to a total pay-out of AED4.099 billion equivalent to 50% of the Net Profit in 2023.

This came as the ADCB today held its physical-cum-virtual 40th Annual General Assembly which was chaired by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the presence of the Board Members.