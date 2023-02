BENGALURU - India's embattled Adani Group on Tuesday said there was no material refinancing risk and no near-term liquidity requirement for its portfolio companies as there was no near-term significant debt maturity.

The Adani Group has been attempting to calm investors after a critical report by a short-seller battered the group's stocks.

