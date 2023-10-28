UAE-listed investment and advisory firm The National Investor (TNI) has taken up plans to exit some assets or sell a stake in the company.

In a meeting on Friday, the firm’s board of directors discussed “non-binding” proposals for a potential asset or stake sale, according to a bourse filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

“They have further continued their discussion regarding certain non-binding proposals received recently about a potential acquisition of some tangible and intangible assets of the company or a stake in the company’s share capital,” the disclosure said.

No final decision was reached regarding the proposals.

The board is expected to hold another meeting towards the beginning of the first quarter of 2024 to further deliberate on the matter or “assets to be exited”.

“The board has asked the management to continue the due diligence procedures and decided to hold another meeting…to complete the discussion and agree on the most appropriate decision regarding the assets to be exited,” the statement said.

The company’s portfolio includes key investments in the hospitality, real estate and entertainment sectors.

