Shareholders of National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed), which is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi's state-owned fund Mubadala, have given a go-ahead to remove the limit of shares that foreigners can invest in.

The district cooling provider's shareholders voted to amend Article 7 of Tabreed's Articles of Association to allow 100% foreign ownership, according to a statement to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Tuesday.

The ownership cap was previously set at 49%.

The move is expected to "provide greater opportunities to benefit from foreign investment," according to Tabreed Chairman Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi.

"Tabreed is a hugely valuable company to Mubadala, which has been the majority shareholder since 2011, and what this revision... does is maximise flexibility and ensure optimum share marketability," he said.

The company reported a net profit of AED240.4 million ($65.4 million) for the first half of the year, an increase of 3% compared to a year ago.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com