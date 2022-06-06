Abu Dhabi-based Multiply Group, a technology-focused holding company, has been added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (FTSE GEIS) Mid Cap Index in its June quarterly review.

The inclusion, which comes into effect on 20 June, will boost visibility and add to shareholder diversity, the company said in a statement on Monday.

FTSE GEIS is part of the FTSE Russell, a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide.

In March of this year, Multiply Group was added to the FTSE ADX 15, a sub-index of the FTSE ADX General Index.

Multiply Group posted a Q1 net profit of 334.9 million dirhams ($91 million)

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

