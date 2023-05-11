DUBAI - Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) has no intention of participating in any potential equity or bond sales by India's Adani Group, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

"At this point, IHC has no intention of participating in or joining any potential equities or bonds sales by Adani or any other party," IHC's spokesperson Ahmed Ibrahim said.

"If anything changes, IHC will disclose the same to the market as per the governor's rules and regulations."

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Mark Potter)