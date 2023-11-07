Abu Dhabi-based Fertiglobe, the largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the MENA, said its Q3 2023 attributable net profit plunged 86% year-on-year (YoY) to $39.5 million, but added the outlook is positive on recovering prices.

In a statement to ADX on Tuesday, the joint venture between state energy firm ADNOC and Dutch chemical producer OCI, said that revenue for the period fell to $525 million from $1.32 billion.

Ahmed El-Hoshy, CEO of Fertiglobe said: "Nitrogen prices have increased significantly from their troughs in the second and third quarters, and we expect the benefits from these increases to materialize in the fourth quarter. The short-term outlook is further underpinned by a strong order book for ammonia and urea sales in Q4 2023."

Fertiglobe approved H1 2023 dividends of $275 million.

For the nine-month 2023, the net profit fell to $254.4 million versus $1 billion in the prior-year period.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com