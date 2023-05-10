Abu Dhabi-listed Eshraq Investments reported a loss of AED 34 million ($9 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared to a profit of AED 14.3 million in the same quarter in 2022.

The investment company said revenue from commercial operations was AED 11.67 million, up marginally year-on-year from 11.51 million.

Total assets reached AED 2.957 billion, down YoY from AED 3.019 billion.

In a press release, Eshraq said the net loss was attributed to mark-to-market movement in financial and real estate investments and that it was making progress in asset monetisation.

Chairman Jassim Alseddiqi said the company was in a transitory phase, divesting its landbank over the next three years.

“This is a pivotal time for Eshraq and we aim to strengthen our market presence through imminent senior leadership appointments,” he said.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

