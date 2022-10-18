Abu Dhabi's Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), made a Q3-2022 net profit of 103 million dirhams ($28 million).

The company plans to make new acquisitions in the next 12 months.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed engineering firm, which operates in the UAE and globally, said its revenues grew to AED 617 million in the year to 30 September.

In Q2 of 2022, the company acquired a 60% stake in Vision Factory, one of the biggest furniture and joinery production facilities in the UAE.

