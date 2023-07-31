The UAE-based Aldar posted a 52% surge in its Q2, 2023 net profit to 1.3 billion dirhams ($354 million) year-on-year (YoY) and said it plans to take its development franchise into Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah in the coming months and diversify investments.

The net profit easily topped analysts’ mean estimate of AED766.29 million, according to data provider Refinitiv.

Group revenue for the quarter rose 21% on year to AED3.2 billion, the developer said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Monday.

Development sales hit a record AED 11.6 billion with 10 new project launches year-to-date, it said.

Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, which has been on acquisitions drive last year, said liquidity position was at AED 4.5 billion of free cash and AED 5.9 billion of committed undrawn facilities, "providing the dry powder to pursue attractive growth opportunities".

Earlier today, Aldar Properties said it’s fostering investments in the education business, with an infusion of over 350 million dirhams ($95 million) to expand within the emirates and in Bahrain.

For the first half, the group saw its net profit rise 38% YoY to AED 2.1 billion.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com